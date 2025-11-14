MIIT: China has finished its first phase of 6G tech trials

China finishes first phase of 6G tech trials. /China Media Group

China announced that it has completed the first phase of its 6G technology trials, China Media Group reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Over the past four years, consecutive trial campaigns have been organized and more than 300 key technologies have been accumulated and stored, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the next steps will focus on continued breakthroughs in core technologies and integrated technical solutions, advancing research, standardization, and industrialization in parallel and laying a solid foundation for the 6G ecosystem.

China sees 6G as the next decade's major new-generation digital infrastructure, as highlighted in its latest five-year plan. It will deliver the convergence of communications, sensing, computing, and intelligence. Its application scope will expand from people, machines, and things to intelligent agents, and from ground networks to integrated air, space, and ground systems.