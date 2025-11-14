LINE

China's industrial output up 4.9% in October

2025-11-14

(ECNS) -- China's value-added industrial output increased 4.9 percent year-on-year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Industrial output, which is used to measure the activity of large enterprises with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about $2.8 million), grew 6.1 percent in the first 10 months compared to the same period a year earlier.

A breakdown of the data showed that the manufacturing sector's value-added output increased by 4.9 percent year on year last month, while that of the mining sector grew by 4.5 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sectors rose by 5.4 percent. 

Meanwhile, retail sales increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in October.

