China's top court cracks down on campus food safety violations

China's top court has directed courts nationwide to strengthen campus food safety by increasing fines or punitive damages, making every effort to protect the legitimate rights and interests of students and teachers.

Disclosing eight notable cases on Thursday, the Supreme People's Court emphasized that campus food safety is a major public welfare issue, crucial for the healthy development of children, the happiness of countless families and the future of social growth.

To address new issues related to campus food safety, the top court has released several legal documents to guide judges in handling related disputes. One such document clarifies that those who sell substandard food to minors within or around primary and secondary schools, as well as childcare institutions, will face heavier penalties.

The top court said in a statement that such harsher penalties, along with the disclosure of landmark cases, demonstrate the judiciary's firm stance on safeguarding food safety and students' health through comprehensive legal measures.

In one case, a man surnamed Hou was sentenced to seven years in prison for misusing food additives, resulting in severe food poisoning among students. In another case, a person with the surname Luo was given a seven-month sentence and fined 100,000 yuan ($14,041) for selling substandard products to a school cafeteria.

While directing judges to continue imposing harsh penalties on those who harm the health of students and teachers, the top court also called on educational authorities to tighten food safety supervision on campuses.