6 dead, 2 injured after Tengzhou car accident

Six people have died and two injured following a car crash in Tengzhou, Shandong province, according to the city's public security bureau on Tuesday.

Two people were killed at the scene, four others died despite undergoing emergency treatments, and two were injured with no life-threatening conditions, said the statement from the bureau.

The driver involved in the car crash, surnamed Cai, is under criminal detention, it said, adding that blood test results showed that his blood alcohol concentration was at 129.7 milligram/100 milliliter. A concentration of 80 mg/100 ml or more is considered drunk driving, according to laws and regulations.

Police confirmed that Cai was not under the influence of drugs and that further investigation is underway.