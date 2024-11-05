China's legislature pushes for stronger oversight of local environmental, debt reports

Cibi Lake, named after the native aquatic Cibi flower ( Nymphaea tetragona), is one of the major water sources feeding Erhai Lake, the second-largest lake in Yunnan province. (Photo by Peng Chao/chinadaily.com.cn)

Local governments in China could soon be legally required to report on environmental protection efforts and debt management to standing committees of local people's congresses, according to a draft law revision submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review.

The proposed amendment to the Law on Supervision by the Standing Committees of the People's Congresses at All Levels would formalize the practice of local governments reporting on environmental progress and accountability, as part of China's efforts to enhance environmental oversight, NPC official Shen Chunyao said.

Shen, a senior member of the NPC's Constitution and Law Committee, noted that regular reports on environmental protection have already become standard in some local people's congresses, leading lawmakers to propose making the practice a statutory requirement.

The draft revision would also mandate that the State Council, China's cabinet, and local governments at the county level and above submit reports on government debt management to the respective people's congress standing committees.

Additionally, the draft clarifies that standing committees at each level can assess law implementation through methods such as inspections, seminars, third-party evaluations, questionnaires, and random checks.

Other legislative bills submitted on Monday to the NPC's standing committee include amendments to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and Local People's Congresses, a draft energy law, a revision to the Law on Protection of Cultural Relics, and an update to the Anti-Money Laundering Law.