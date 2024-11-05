PLA Air Force to debut J-35A stealth fighter jet at Airshow China

(Photo/CCTV)

China's new stealth fighter jet, the J-35A, is set to debut at the Airshow China 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

The PLA Air Force will bring 36 types of equipment for aerial flight demonstrations and ground static displays, to showcase the development of its equipment in a comprehensive and close-up manner, the PLA Air Force announced on Tuesday at a press conference marking the 75th anniversary of its establishment and its participation in the Airshow China 2024.

The Bayi and Red Falcon aerobatic teams, along with 26 aircraft across seven types, such as the J-20 stealth fighter jet, J-16 multirole fighter jet, and YU-20A tanker aircraft , will deliver flight performances, the PLA Air Force said.

The static display area will be arranged by equipment categories. For the first time, new equipment such as the J-35A medium-sized multirole stealth fighter jet, the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system, and the new-type armed reconnaissance drone will be showcased. The cargo hold of the Y-20 transport aircraft will be open for viewing, with reservations available via a lottery system, according to the PLA Air Force.

The J-35A, together with the J-20, marks China as the second country to operate two types of stealth fighter jets, following the U.S.' F-22 and F-35, Chinese military expert Li Li told state broadcaster China Central Television.

The J-35 is expected to be a series of aircraft capable of operating from aircraft carriers, Li said.

The Airshow China 2024 is scheduled to be held from November 12 to 17 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.