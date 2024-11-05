China urges Palau to respect sovereignty

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

China has called on Palau and a handful of other countries that maintain so-called diplomatic relations with the Taiwan region to make the right decisions and end the relations as soon as possible.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made the remark on Monday, after Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr, who is also a candidate for the country's election, reportedly said Palau is under increasing pressure from China to sever ties with Taiwan.

Noting that 183 countries have established diplomatic ties with China based on the one-China principle, Mao said the prevailing historical trend of endorsing the principle is unstoppable.

Palau is one of the only 12 countries that still have "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan, with Nauru cutting such relations and resuming diplomatic ties with China in January.

Maintaining so-called diplomatic relations with Taiwan goes against the interests of these countries and their people and the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, and violates China's sovereignty, Mao said, adding that such behavior "needs to be corrected".

"China urges these countries to fulfill their obligations under international law, stand on the right side of history and make right decisions that truly serve their fundamental and long-term interests at an early date," she said.

Mao said China also welcomes people with vision in these countries to recognize the prevailing trend of the times and respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"It's never too late to make new friends," she said. "China stands ready to open up new chapters for relations with these countries on the basis of the one-China principle."