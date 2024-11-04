LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

(W.E. Talk) BWA chairman: EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs coerced by American interest

2024-11-04 20:37:28Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The EU's decision to impose definitive countervailing duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) for a period of five years has sparked strong opposition. During an interview with China News Network, Michael Schumann, chairman of the Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, noted that they do not lie in the interest of the people in Europe.

He further explained that there's not a unified position inside the EU, and quite a few countries are being held hostage by American interests. In addition, Chinese-made EVs have been geopolitically framed, leading to this regrettable situation right now. (Chen Tianhao)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]