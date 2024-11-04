(W.E. Talk) BWA chairman: EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs coerced by American interest

The EU's decision to impose definitive countervailing duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) for a period of five years has sparked strong opposition. During an interview with China News Network, Michael Schumann, chairman of the Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, noted that they do not lie in the interest of the people in Europe.

He further explained that there's not a unified position inside the EU, and quite a few countries are being held hostage by American interests. In addition, Chinese-made EVs have been geopolitically framed, leading to this regrettable situation right now. (Chen Tianhao)