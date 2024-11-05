Visitors throng to see giant pandas in renovated abode

Meng Bao and Meng Yu play on the climbing frame. (Photo by Liu Boqian/For chinadaily.com.cn)

Beijing Zoo's giant panda house reopened Saturday following a five-day renovation, with visitors thronging to get a glimpse of their favorite animals in their upgraded habitats.

The authorities kept the panda house closed from Oct 28 to Nov 1 for improvements aimed at enhancing the animals' physical and mental well-being through behavioral enrichment.

Since 2020, the zoo has introduced annual upgrades to better simulate natural settings for the pandas.

This year, the highlight is the "luxury" habitat of Meng Lan, a fan-favorite, which is now equipped with features including a trampoline, space capsule, slide and water play area.

Long lines formed as visitors flocked to see Meng Lan exploring the new amenities.

"I came on the first day to see if the pandas like their new surroundings," one young visitor said.

Meng Lan, visibly at ease, was spotted climbing the slide and playing with a hanging dice toy.

"Meng Lan is clearly enjoying the upgrade," one fan posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu.

In the adjacent areas, indoor pandas Meng Bao and Meng Yu entertained guests with their antics on new resting platforms, prompting waves of laughter from onlookers.

The renovations were customized to fit each panda's needs, including custom-sized climbing structures, interactive toys and woven beds for added comfort.

One livestreaming visitor reported on Fu Xing, a more reserved panda, saying: "The renovation enhances the space for all the pandas, giving each a setting suited to their personality. Even Fu Xing has a cozy spot to sunbathe now."

The zoo also adapted areas for older pandas Ya Ya and Gu Gu, incorporating smaller slides and gentle activity-promoting features.

Zoo officials said enrichment will be an ongoing effort, with future adjustments based on the pandas' responses to the new environment.