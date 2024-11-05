Rain wreaks havoc again in Hainan province

Villagers move to a resettlement site in Shibi town, Qionghai, Hainan province, on Monday. Qionghai experienced a new round of heavy rainfall on Sunday. (YUAN CHEN/FOR CHINA DAILY)

Following strong, widespread rainfall that hit the entire island at the end of October, Hainan province encountered a new round of heavy precipitation on Sunday, triggering road closures and class suspensions in many areas.

Influenced by cold air colliding with warm, humid air currents from the southeast, multiple cities and counties in Hainan experienced sustained heavy rainfall on Monday of between 150 to 200 millimeters, leading to a level four rainstorm warning and a level four emergency response for flood and wind prevention, the lowest-level in the country's four-tier emergency response system.

Classes in kindergartens and primary and secondary schools were forced to suspend classes in hard-hit regions such as Qiongzhong and Wanning on Monday.

Due to the impact of the rainfall, sections of some highways in Hainan have been closed to traffic because of road damage such as bridge deck cracks.

In Qiongzhong, Tunchang and Wanning, some provincial roads and village roads have been closed to traffic due to landslides.

From 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday, 11 townships in Qionghai experienced heavy rainfall, with eight hit by severe storms.

"The water in the paddy fields at the end of October hadn't completely receded, and they're all flooded again," said Yang Dongqing, a resident of Xinchao village in Tanmen town, Qionghai.

He said the rain had been falling throughout the day, starting from moderate showers in the morning and escalating to a severe downpour around noon.

According to the Qionghai emergency management bureau, as of Sunday, 1,285 people have been relocated from flood prone areas of the city.

A spokesperson from the Qionghai fire and rescue brigade said members have intensified inspections on water rescue equipment and drainage facilities, and are replenishing rescue supplies comprehensively.

All fire and rescue personnel are on standby 24 hours a day and are adequately prepared for emergency rescue operations.

At a meeting on Sunday, provincial authorities emphasized the need to strive toward the goal of "zero casualties, minimal injuries and reduced losses" in the face of the latest round of heavy rainfall.