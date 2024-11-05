High-speed railway injects vitality into Yangtze River Delta region

A view of the Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Bringing a significant boost to the high-quality integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, the Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway has injected new vitality into the region's socioeconomic development, according to officials and industry experts.

Since its launch on Dec 25, 2018, the high-speed railway, part of the Hangzhou-Nanchang High-speed Railway, has bridged the distance between western Zhejiang province and southern Anhui province, ending the long-standing lack of railway access in western Zhejiang.

Chun'an county, located in northwestern Zhejiang, has been among the primary beneficiaries of this transportation breakthrough.

For Huang Yaqin, deputy director of the bureau of culture, sports and tourism in Chun'an, the railway has not only improved accessibility, but has also transformed local lifestyles and travel habits.

"Now, in just under 90 minutes, travelers can journey between the 'paradise on Earth' of Hangzhou and the 'fairyland' of Huangshan, connecting landmarks such as West Lake, Qiandao Lake and Mount Huangshan along a golden tourist route," Huang said.

The improved transportation links have made Qiandao Lake a magnet for tourists from nearby areas such as Shanghai and Jiangsu province, significantly increasing visitor numbers.

Huang noted that the high-speed railway has also strengthened the lake's tourism brand, allowing it to tap into niche and diverse markets.

Qiandao Lake now hosts over 20 major cycling events each year.

With the establishment of a high-speed bicycle transportation service from key Yangtze River Delta cities to the area this June, cyclists can conveniently send their bicycles ahead of time from hubs such as Shanghai Hongqiao station, Xuzhou East station and Hangzhou East station, where staff members handle secure packing and delivery.

"This direct bicycle transportation service has made it easier for cyclists from the Yangtze River Delta to participate in events and has helped us position Qiandao Lake as a 'city of sports,'" Huang said.

The railway drastically shortens the travel time between Hangzhou and Huangshan, creating a crucial corridor that enhances the regional rapid transit network.

On Dec 27 last year, the Huangshan to Nanchang segment of the Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed rail line began operation, bringing Yixian county in Anhui's Huangshan city into the "high-speed era "with direct connections to cities including Hangzhou, Hefei and Nanchang within two hours.

The railway network's expansion has had a profound impact on scenic spots like Xidi town, according to Zhang Sheli, general manager of Yixian county Huihuang Xidi Tourism Development Co.

"The opening of the Hangzhou-Nanchang high-speed line has not only increased visitor numbers, but has also fostered cooperation with nearby attractions such as Qiandao Lake and Mount Jiuhua. This connectivity has attracted more investments and business opportunities."

Xidi has seen an 11 percent increase in the number of visitors year-on-year, positively impacting local hospitality and retail businesses.

As of Oct 28, the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway has transported over 15 million passengers, with an average of about 50,000 per day.

Song Fengming, a native of Huangshan and an assistant technician at the Nanjing Power Supply Division's Huangshan North high-speed rail unit, has witnessed the positive changes high-speed rail has brought to the region.

"In the past, it took seven to eight hours to travel from the Yangtze River Delta's major cities to Huangshan. Now, it only takes one to two hours, significantly enhancing communication and interaction with the 'Greater Huangshan' area," he said.

"The new rail lines have not only raised awareness and boosted the reputation of the region, but have also catalyzed economic growth in the cities along the route."

