Residents rally to protect Jiangzhou from floods

Flood control efforts are ongoing as the Yangtze River water level continues to rise due to heavy rain. In a town in Jiangxi province, many people are returning home to help with flood control after the local government issued an open letter calling for people from outside to come back and assist.

As of 9:30 pm on Tuesday, the water level of the Yangtze River in Jiujiang reached 21.62 meters, 1.62 meters above the warning level.

That evening, the flood control and drought relief command in Jiangzhou town, Jiujiang city, issued an open letter calling for locals to return home and support flood control efforts.

"Due to upstream inflows and heavy rainfall, our town's water level is rapidly rising, and the flood control situation is extremely severe. We are severely understaffed and urge all residents and those working outside to join hands to protect Jiangzhou," the letter said.

The letter was posted on the town government's official WeChat account and received numerous responses.

One user, Cai Canzhi, commented, "Our hometown is calling (for us); It is everyone's responsibility to protect our home!"

Jiangzhou town, an island in the Yangtze River with a dike length of 34.56 kilometers, has less than 10,000 long-term residents, mostly elderly and women.

"We Jiangzhou people are united, which gives us the confidence to issue this letter," said Wang Zifeng, the town mayor.

In 2020, Jiangzhou issued a similar call for help during the rainy season. Thousands returned to help secure the town's safety.

"Many came back immediately upon seeing the letter," Wang said.

As of the evening of Tuesday, the central rain belt had moved out of Jiujiang, and future rainfall is expected to decrease.

However, Ye Jianchun, governor of Jiangxi province, urged continued vigilance against rising water levels and potential hazards such as dam seepage and landslides.

During a flood control meeting, Ye said that local governments should continue the spirit of continuous combat and firmly uphold safety standards to protect the people's lives and property.

Since June 18, Jiujiang has experienced heavy torrential rains, with a new round of rainfall from June 29 to July 2, resulting in 15 consecutive days of rain and more than double the usual precipitation.

As of 8 am on Thursday, the Poyang Lake recorded a water level of 21.55 meters, 2.55 meters above the warning level.