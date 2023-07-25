Guangzhou and Shenzhen Airports to be connected in 20 minutes by newly constructed high-speed train

South China's Guangdong Province is planning a second high-speed rail route between Guangzhou and Shenzhen to connect the airports of the two cities, reducing travel time to just 20 minutes.

This move aims to promote the coordinated development of the two metropolitan areas, Shenzhen Fabu, the Shenzhen Government Information Office's official WeChat account, said on Monday.

The construction of this second high-speed rail link between Guangzhou and Shenzhen is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2029. Once operational, it will significantly shorten the travel distance between Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Shenzhen Baoan International Airport.

The new railway route will pass through Guangzhou, Dongguan, and Shenzhen, with five stations along the way: Guangzhou North Railway Station, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Yuzhu Station, Dongguan Central Station, and Shenzhen Baoan International Airport.

Notably, Dongguan Central Station will be the first high-speed railway station in the downtown area of Dongguan, Guangdong Province. This will enable travel between Dongguan and the airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen in just over 20 minutes.

The introduction of this high-speed railway will also significantly reduce travel time between downtown areas in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, meeting growing demand for travel.

Currently, there are three railway lines connecting Guangzhou and Shenzhen, including one high-speed railway and two intercity railways. However, these existing railways, including the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway, are far away from city centers and operating close to full capacity, according to the Southern Metropolis Daily.