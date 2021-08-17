China draft law proposes more doctors at primary level

A draft law in China has stipulated measures to strengthen the ranks of doctors at the primary level by increasing medical personnel and enhancing training support.

The draft physicians law was submitted to the National People's Congress Standing Committee Tuesday for the third reading.

Doctors will be encouraged to offer medical and healthcare services regularly at medical institutions below the county level, including township and village clinics and community health service centers, and the main institutions where they practice should support them, according to the draft.

It also stipulates that health authorities and institutions at or above the county level should organize training courses for medical staff working at village clinics, community health service centers and other primary-level institutions.

Medical universities and schools will also train more students for the primary level and remote regions, according to the draft.