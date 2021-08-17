China calls for an inclusive Afghan government, vows to help restore peace

China on Tuesday said that it welcomes Taliban's promises of the establishment of an open and inclusive government and reassured that it will continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of Afghan issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the statement at daily press briefing. The Taliban returned to power in Kabul on Monday after a military advance across Afghanistan.

Noting that China, as the biggest neighboring country of Afghanistan, would always respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Hua reiterated that China will stick to non-intervention and friendly policies toward all Afghan people.

According to Hua, China has been maintaining close communication with all relevant parties in Afghanistan including the Taliban under the principle of mutual respect. It has always been playing a constructive role in the political settlement of Afghan issues, said Hua.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the Taliban to stay committed to peace talks and pursue an inclusive policy during their meeting in China's Tianjin Municipality on July 28.

After the major changes in Afghanistan's situation, Wang also spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to exchange views on the developments in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson highlighted China's hope that the Afghan Taliban would stay committed to a moderate religious policy, an open and inclusive political arrangement jointly built by all parties and a friendly foreign policy especially toward neighboring countries so as to facilitate the reconstruction and development of the country.

We also hope the new Afghan government will make a clean break with all terrorist organizations to avoid the country once again becoming a platform for terrorism, Hua stressed, while vowing that China will maintain contact with all parties to realize lasting peace in the country as soon as possible.