Explainer: Why the U.S. is 'No. 1' in eight aspects of COVID-19 response

A research report exposing the truth about America's fight against COVID-19 was made public on Monday by three think tanks in Beijing.

According to the report titled "'America Ranked First'?! The Truth about America's Fight against COVID-19," the United States is well deserved to be the world's No. 1 anti-pandemic failure, the world's No. 1 political-blaming country, the world's No. 1 pandemic spreader, the world's No. 1 politically-divisive country, the world's No. 1 currency-abusing country, the world's No. 1 turbulent country during the pandemic, the world's No. 1 disinforming country, and the world's No. 1 country advocating origin tracing terrorism.

The report was jointly released by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China, the Taihe Institute and the Intellisia Institute.

The following are some key points from the report.

FOR PARTISAN COMPETITIONS, NOT FOR THE LIVES

As of Aug. 7, 2021, the United States had reported 35,530,951 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 613,658 deaths. In terms of both numbers, the United States ranks first in the world.

Behind the cold numbers lies the domestic politics of the United States -- particularly the highly politicized partisanship, which has claimed the lives of many Americans "who need not have died."

"It's a slaughter," said William Foege, an American epidemiologist.

ANTI-SCIENCE AND AGAINST COMMON SENSE

The U.S. government's efforts in pandemic prevention and control, policy measures, and virus source investigation ran contrary to science and common sense, and are the direct reasons why the United States is a "failed country in fighting the pandemic."

Serious violation of common scientific knowledge: The U.S. government spread false information on anti-intellectualism through various channels such as the White House press conference, mass media, and social media.

Covering up the truth: The first COVID-19 case in the United States was officially reported on January 21, 2020. However, increasing evidence suggests that the actual emergence of an outbreak in the country happened much earlier.

Presumption of guilt involving virus origin tracing: The U.S. government repeatedly encouraged its allies and hijacked the World Health Organization to hype the so-called "evidence" and "convict" China. According to a U.S. media report, senior White House officials pressured the intelligence community to link the COVID-19 virus to the Wuhan virology institute.

Suppression of scientists: To advance political goals on the pretext of the pandemic, the U.S. government has suppressed scientists and throttled professional opinions. Scientists who denied the "lab leak theory" have been subjected to online harassment. This has not only affected their normal work but also jeopardized their personal safety.

SYSTEM FAILURES RESULT IN UNMANAGEABLE PANDEMIC

"Disunited America" pattern of response to the pandemic: The federal system in the United States, plagued by excuse-making partisanship, led to a "disunited" response to the pandemic.

Power checks and balances become power games: During the pandemic, the horizontal separation of power evolved from a check and balance of power to a game of power under the manipulation of partisan disputes. The United States has so far had confusing data on the pandemic. On the one hand, it has not been treating confirmed cases with full capacity in a timely manner. On the other hand, it has wasted a lot of valuable medical resources due to the lack of unified and effective coordination.

Everything for the capital: Save the stock market but not the people. The Federal Reserve took "extraordinary" measures to increase money supply. In fact, the United States in a year and a half printed nearly half of all the dollars for more than 200 years. Countries around the world had to bear the burden of inflation, instability, and "bubble" pressures that they should not have suffered.