China urges upholding concept of maritime community with shared future

China on Monday called for upholding the concept of a maritime community with a shared future.

"Maritime security cooperation should uphold the concept of a maritime community with a shared future," Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting on maritime security.

"The blue planet humans inhabit is not divided into islands by the oceans, but is connected by the oceans to form a community with a shared future. The peace and tranquility of the ocean is important for the common security of all countries, and requests the joint efforts by all," he noted.

"At present, a few countries are pursuing exclusive regional strategies in the Asia Pacific region and attempt to create an intensifying maritime conflicts, undermine the sovereignty and security interests of relevant countries, and weaken regional peace and stability. This runs counter to the aspirations of most countries in the region to seek peace, cooperation and development," the envoy added.

"China calls on all countries to strengthen dialogue and exchanges on maritime issues, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and work together to respond to various maritime security threats and challenges on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and enhanced mutual trust," said Dai.

The ambassador pointed out that maritime security cooperation should follow the international law.

"The UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and other conventions that are accepted by the international community constitute the basis of international law for combating transnational crimes at sea and strengthening maritime security cooperation," said the envoy.

"All countries should interpret and apply relevant international conventions in good faith in a complete and accurate manner in order to jointly safeguard the authority and effectiveness of relevant international conventions and the international maritime order based on international law."

On other aspects of maritime security cooperation, the envoy stressed that efforts must be made to serve the economic and social development of coastal countries and continue to focus on combating piracy.

"Maintaining maritime security is of great significance to promoting world peace, stability, development and prosperity. At present, COVID-19 is still raging around the globe. Regional conflicts continue unabated. Criminal activities such as piracy, armed robbery, human and drug trafficking at sea, and maritime weapon smuggling are rampant, all of which have further destabilized relevant regions," he said.

"China attaches great importance to maritime safety and has always advocated the concept of common maritime security for the purpose of mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win outcome," said the ambassador. "We are committed to creating shared maritime security environment featuring equality, mutual trust, fairness and justice, joint participation and shared benefits."

The Security Council on Monday held a videoconference open debate on maritime security. The meeting, which is one of India's signature events during its August presidency, was chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.