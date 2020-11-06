HKSAR chief: more financial and anti-COVID-19 support needed

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Thursday expressed hope for more financial and anti-COVID-19 support for the region as she continues her visit to Beijing.

According to the Office of the Government of the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, Lam discussed the issues with officials from agencies, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the National Health Commission (NHC) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Lam said she hopes that the CSRC will continue to support the HKSAR's financial sector, which enjoys market advantages as an international financial center.

One of the supporting policies she suggested was the introduction of more financial products in the region.

During an afternoon meeting with Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, the HKSAR chief thanked the NHC for its support in the fight against COVID-19.

Lam said she hopes to resume orderly people-to-people exchange between the mainland and the HKSAR, as the region's outbreak situation has stabilized in general.