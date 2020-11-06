LINE

Xinjiang reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15 asymptomatic cases

2020-11-06
A medical worker stands by as people line up to have their samples collected for nucleic acid testing in Shufu County of Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 asymptomatic cases between the end of Wednesday and 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press conference held by the regional government.

The six confirmed cases were re-categorized from asymptomatic carriers in south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, and all the new asymptomatic cases were among people who are under isolated medical observation in Kashgar and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Xinjiang had a total of 78 confirmed cases, all in Kashgar, and 339 asymptomatic cases in Kashgar and Kizilsu.

