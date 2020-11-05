127 mainland higher education institutions to admit Hong Kong students

The Education Bureau (EDB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Thursday welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Education on the detailed arrangements of the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions (Admission Scheme) for the 2021/22 academic year.

The number of mainland higher education institutions participating in the Admission Scheme will increase to 127, from 21 provinces or municipalities and one autonomous region in the mainland. They will accept applications from candidates sitting for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Examination in 2021.

Compared with last year, an additional five institutions offering various programs will be participating in the Admission Scheme for the 2021/22 academic year, namely Northeast Normal University, Fujian Medical University, Hunan University of Technology, Hainan Normal University and Xidian University.

A spokesperson for the EDB said the mainland higher education institutions participating in the Admission Scheme admit Hong Kong students based on their HKDSE Examination results, hence relieving these students' pressure from taking the Joint Entrance Examination for Mainland Institutions.

"The EDB will continue discussion with the mainland with a view to inviting more renowned mainland institutions to participate in the Admission Scheme and providing students with multiple study pathways and opportunities to connect with the country's development," the spokesperson said.

There is the School Principal Nomination Scheme under the Admission Scheme and each secondary school can nominate up to eight students. The minimum entrance requirement adopted by the participating mainland institutions remains unchanged, that is, attainment in the HKDSE Examination of a total score of 10 or above in the four core subjects (i.e. Chinese Language, English Language, Mathematics and Liberal Studies), and among which none of them is below 2.

In addition, eligible Hong Kong students enrolled in undergraduate programs of designated mainland institutions can apply for a means-tested subsidy or a non-means-tested subsidy under the Mainland University Study Subsidy Scheme. Application details for the 2021/22 academic year will be announced in mid-2021.