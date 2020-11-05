LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China prioritizes empowerment of rural poor resettled in residential communities

1
2020-11-05 21:25:39Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download

The focus of support for people resettled in residential communities from impoverished rural areas has shifted to community building and governance, a Chinese official said Thursday.

The current task is to help them get accustomed to and fit in the new life and pursue prosperity, Wang Aiwen, vice minister of civil affairs told a press conference.

Wang said more than 9.6 million rural residents living in inhospitable poor areas were relocated to around 35,000 newly-built residential communities amid targeted efforts to eradicate poverty.

Basic public facilities and services have been built in these communities, Wang said, adding that efforts have been made to maintain their distinctive cultural traditions and customs. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.