Africa's COVID-19 confirmed cases pass 1.81 mln: Africa CDC

Students wearing masks pass through a disinfection tunnel at Luyanzi Institute of Technology (LIT) in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, Uganda, Oct. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Nicholas Kajoba)

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,813,065, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 43,612 as of Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 1,484,042 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the Africa CDC said.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19 affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 728, 836.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 19,539.

Morocco came next with 229,565 confirmed cases and 3,900 deaths, followed by Egypt with 108,122 confirmed cases and 6,305 deaths, Africa CDC said.