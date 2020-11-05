China to set up 10 demonstration zones on import promotion

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2018 shows morning view of the Lujiazui area in Pudong of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

China will establish 10 demonstration zones to promote imports, authorities announced ahead of the opening of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Tasked with promoting trade and facilitating innovation in trade, the zones will be set up in Shanghai, Liaoning, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, said Li Xingqian, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

In the next three to five years, China will foster a number of import demonstration zones with innovative regulatory systems, complete service functions, and flexible trade models to steadily expand China's imports and optimize its import structure.

The ministry will continue to implement a series of policies to promote the import of advanced technologies, equipment and services as well as products related to improving people's livelihood, Li said.

This year's CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.