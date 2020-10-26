Xinjiang's Labor Force: Report shows higher income among major drives for migrant workers

A Chinese University has published a report, detailing the nature of migrant work in Xinjiang, and refuting claims made by US officials and think tanks of large-scale forced labor in the region.

Migrant workers are a common sight across China. And in the northwest of the country, Xinjiang is no exception. Thanks to years of poverty eradication efforts, the area's GDP increased to about 1.4 trillion yuan, or 203 billion US dollars in 2019, from less than 600 million US dollars back in 1978.

Xinjiang also saw over 480 thousand new urban jobs created last year. Still, many are heading outside Xinjiang to seek out more opportunities.

The report interviews around 140 migrant workers, who have all said they came to work voluntarily.

Three quarters of migrant workers had a monthly income of no more than 2000 yuan, or 299 US dollars, before working outside Xinjiang.

When they work outside the region, over 80% earned more than double their original monthly salary.

Besides better income, the report says that Xinjiang's migrant workers enjoy equal pay and treatment with other factory workers. Nearly all are satisfied with their working environment.

Moreover, more than 80 percent say they would continue to stay there, while 10 percent say they're considering returning home to start business or find a job.