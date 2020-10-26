Ethnic unity, human rights protection in Xinjiang obvious to all: spokesperson

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's achievements in economic and social development, poverty alleviation, ethnic unity and harmony, and human rights, and the outcome of counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts are there for all to see, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing while answering a query about the just-concluded visit of Arab envoys to Xinjiang.

Diplomatic envoys posted in China from 20 Arab states and the Arab League toured Xinjiang from Oct. 19 to 22. They visited local companies, schools, poverty alleviation projects and grassroots communities, and talked to villagers to get an in-depth understanding of social stability, ethnic equality and unity, improvement in people's livelihood and economic development in Xinjiang, Zhao said.

They also visited Islamic institutes and mosques to learn about the protection of freedom of religious belief in Xinjiang, said the spokesperson.

According to Zhao, the diplomats spoke highly of Xinjiang's achievements in economic and social development and human rights. Some of them pointed out that rumors about the human rights situation in China and China's Xinjiang were groundless, and that Xinjiang's experience in counter-terrorism and de-radicalization was worth learning from.

They also expressed their willingness to contribute to strengthening cooperation between Arab countries and Xinjiang, Zhao added.

Seeing is believing. "China welcomes friends from all over the world, including Arab and Islamic states, to visit Xinjiang and tell the world about a real, beautiful and colorful Xinjiang," Zhao said.