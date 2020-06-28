LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

1
2020-06-28 09:21:55Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,902, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the three imported cases, one was reported in Shanghai Municipality, one in Shaanxi Province and the other in Gansu Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,816 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.