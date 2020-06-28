Registration opens for third CIIE professional visitors

The business exhibition area for the CIIE in Shanghai. [Photo/ciie.org]

Professional visitors can now sign up for the third edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from Nov 5 to 10.

Starting from June 24, professional visitors from home and abroad can log into the CIIE website, which provides both Chinese and English language services, to register.

The third CIIE has optimized its registration services in order to attract more professional visitors, including creating an invitation code-free channel, strengthening personal information protection and facilitating payment and invoice-making procedures.

The business exhibition area for the third CIIE, which is expected to span 360,000 square meters, will be divided into six sections displaying food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well as trade in services.

Four special subsections dedicated to public health and anti-epidemic products and services, smart transportation, energy conservation and sporting goods will be set up during the event.