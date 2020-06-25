National security legislation to restore stability in Hong Kong: HKSAR chief executive

The enactment of legislation for safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) by the central authorities at the state level is to plug the loophole in the legal system and enforcement mechanisms of the HKSAR so as to restore stability to the society as soon as possible, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Thursday.

Lam said on the social media that Hong Kong's COVID-19 epidemic situation has stabilized and she hoped that people will cherish even more the hard-earned stable epidemic situation which has allowed Hong Kong to revive its economy and improve local employment.

"In the same way, Hong Kong cannot stand chaos. Activities such as vandalism, advocating 'Hong Kong independence', illegal possession of explosives and firearms, etc. have clearly threatened national security," she added.

Lam stressed that it is the constitutional responsibility of the HKSAR to safeguard national security, and also the common obligation of nationals of the entire country, including Hong Kong people.