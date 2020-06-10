China reports improved air, water quality over past 4.5 months

China's air and water quality improved from late January to early June, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The percentage of days with good air quality was 86.9 percent in 337 cities from January 20 to June 6, up by 4.7 percentage points year on year.

The average concentration of hazardous airborne particles PM2.5 was 34 micrograms per cubic meter during the period, down by 15 percent year on year.

Data collected at 1,873 monitoring stations showed that the country's water quality also improved.

The proportion of surface water with fairly good quality at or above Grade III in China's five-tier water quality system, rose by 8.6 percentage points year on year, while that of surface water below Grade V, the lowest level, decreased by 2.6 percentage points from a year earlier, the ministry said.