1,800-year-old temple in Taiyuan reopens to public

2020-06-09

(ECNS) -- After nearly 7 years of renovation, 1,800-year-old Puguang Temple has reopened to visitors recently.

First built during the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), Puguang Temple presents the integration of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism in China.

The majority of its existing structures date back to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

Restoration has included the addition of colored sculptures, murals and paintings to improve layout and functionality.

In future, a series of traditional cultural exhibitions will be held inside the temple realm.

