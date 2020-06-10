China urges U.S. trade adviser Navarro to stop blame-shifting trick

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Foreign Ministry has fired back at White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over his remarks that China has exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to advance its strategic interests, urging him to stop playing his old trick of blame-shifting.

"China's epidemic prevention and control is timely and effective, and the whole world bears witness to the sacrifices and achievements we've made in this process," said Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in response to a question at a news briefing on Tuesday.

It is recognized by all that China has been actively advancing international cooperation on COVID-19 and supporting other countries' epidemic response to the best of our capability, Hua said.

"We advise Navarro to stop playing his old trick of blame-shifting because it will only lead to greater self-inflicted humiliation and further expose his nature as a habitual liar," the spokesperson said.

"I hope he will spend some time reading through the white paper titled 'Fighting COVID-19: China in Action,' which was only recently released by the State Council Information Office, and the ‘Reality Check of U.S. Allegations Against China on COVID-19’ published on Chinese media, in which 24 untrue claims from the U.S. are rebutted," Hua added.