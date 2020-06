(ECNS) -- A team comprising 19 medical experts from north China's Hebei Province departed for the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday.



The experts, including specialists from the fields of gastroenterology, pediatrics, traditional Chinese medicine and gynecology, will provide medical support for the DRC for one year.



Hebei Province has sent a total of 18 batches of 484 medical personnel to the DRC since 1973.