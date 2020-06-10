Portland police chief in U.S. resigns as protests against racism continue

Portland's police chief Jami Resch resigned on Monday amid mounting criticism over her handling of protests that shook Oregon's largest city as part of a global movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died due to police brutality.

"I have listened and our community and you have said show us change," she tweeted. "It starts with trust. This change in leadership comes from my heart."

Resch was just six months into her job as top cop when making the surprise announcement. She has asked for Chuck Lovell, an African-American lieutenant, to replace her.

The shakeup came as police departments across the United States have faced upheaval following Floyd's death, which has forced a reckoning of police brutality towards African-Amerians.

"I felt like if I in some small way could be the start for some community healing, it was my duty to do that," Lovell told a press conference.

DEVELOPMENT IN U.S.

In Floyd's hometown of Houston in Texas, a six-hour public viewing for him was held was in the Fountain of Praise Church.

Hours before the viewing began, people from across the country waited in long lines in scorching heat outside the church to pay their respects to Floyd's coffin, the final stop of a series of memorials in his honor.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after being pinned by the neck for nine minutes by a white officer's knee while pleading "I can't breathe."

Doreatha Walker, an African American woman, came on behalf of her family.

"If you don't stand for something, you fall for anything. George Floyd didn't deserve to die the way he did," she told Xinhua. "We have to stand up against police brutality. We have to stand up against racism. I'm here today and I don't care about the heat because all of these have to stop."

Walker said her daughter and niece attended the protests in Houston in the past few days. Showing up to represent them, she said inequality and injustice must be replaced by equality and justice in the country.

"If I want to go to another city or state, I should be able to live in peace and harmony, not worry because of the color of my skin," she said.

Though the Democrats are proposing to overhaul legal protections for police and to fight systemic racism in the law enforcement following Floyd's death, huge crowds gathered in major U.S. cities with a largely peaceful mood prevailing over the demonstrations.

The vibrant atmosphere was marred on Sunday when a man drove a car into a rally in Seattle and shot and wounded a protestor who confronted him. The suspect, Nikolas Fernandez, was charged with assault on Monday.

Separately, Virginia prosecutors said on Monday a man facing charges for driving his pickup truck into racial equality protesters is a local leader of the Ku Klux Klan, a domestic terrorist organization founded shortly after the United States Civil War ended.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was charged with assault and battery, malicious wounding and felony vandalism, the Henrico County police department said in statement.

SWELLING PROTESTS

Outrage over Floyd's death has fuelled worldwide marches, with protesters embracing the Black Lives Matter message and calling for an end to racism and police abuse.

Dozens of people gathered on Monday outside the U.S. embassy in Turkish capital of Ankara over the death of Floyd.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "Stop racism" and "We can't breathe," calling on American authorities to "urgently stop all human rights abuses and deploy efforts to fundamentally reform the system against racism."

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner pledged to stamp out racism and police violence and unveiled a series of measures to improve police forces' ethics amid growing public anger at police brutality.

"Racism has no place in our society and even less in our Republican police. I will not let the hateful actions of some stigmatise all," Castaner told a press conference. Some 23,300 people in France joined Saturday's "Black Lives Matter" protests.

In Brussels, more than 10,000 people demonstrated on Sunday at Place Poelart in the city center. Protesters of all ages and ethnic backgrounds chanted "Black Lives Matter," "No Justice, No Peace."

"The murder of George Floyd has visibly awakened many people," Brussels Times newspaper quoted Ange Kazi, spokesperson of the Belgian Network for Black Lives Matter, which called for the protest, as saying. "Many people are fed up with police violence, which systematically affects Blacks," she said.