China's anti-pandemic experience helpful to Afghanistan, says expert

It would be helpful for Afghanistan to learn from China's experience of fighting COVID-19, especially when it is preparing to reopen its economy, a known Afghan expert said Tuesday.

"Afghanistan could learn a lot from China during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic situation, particularly in taking anti-epidemic measures before reopening the economy and education," Abdul Ghafar Gardizi, a former professor at Marshal Fahim National Defense University, told Xinhua.

"China was very successful in containing the coronavirus after the country took every effective measure, including tracing and curing the patients and tracing the contacts, as well as conducting massive COVID-19 tests," he noted.

Gardizi added that he was impressed by the Chinese government's effective governance and the tough anti-epidemic measures that enabled China to contain the coronavirus in a timely and effective manner.

On Sunday, the Chinese government issued a white paper to keep a record of the country's efforts in fighting the virus, to share its experience with the rest of the world and to clarify its ideas on the global battle.

Gardizi is grateful that "China has taken its responsibility as a good neighbor of Afghanistan by providing assistance."

As of Tuesday, Afghanistan has reported 21,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases, based on more than 48,000 tests for coronavirus conducted since the outbreak in February, with 384 deaths and 2,951 recoveries, according to official data.

"I heard that China will make its COVID-19 vaccine a global public good after the vaccine is ready following research and clinical trials. It is good news for all," Gardizi said.

Commenting on some Western nations' criticisms on China's handling of the pandemic, the scholar said China has been transparent through every stage of its battle.

"The United States had blamed China, but the U.S. should know that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic needs international cooperation rather than blaming other countries," he said.