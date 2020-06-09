Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 195,000 mark: Africa CDC

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Dakar, Senegal, June 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Eddy Peters)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent surpassed 195,875, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 5,334 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Africa CDC.

The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus had spread into 54 African countries, also said that some 86,068 people who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent so far.

Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the African continent, the highly affected African countries include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, and Ghana, it was noted.

The Africa CDC also said that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.