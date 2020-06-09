Rainstorms affect over 700,000 people in China's Jiangxi

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows the Ganjiang River in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

About 728,000 people in east China's Jiangxi Province have been affected as of Tuesday afternoon due to rain-triggered floods, the provincial emergency management office said.

The rainstorms started on June 2 and have forced 47,000 people to evacuate, damaged 42,300 hectares of crops and toppled 237 houses. It caused a direct economic loss of 720 million yuan (about 101.7 million U.S. dollars), according to official statistics.

The weather department forecast another round of significant rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday in the province.