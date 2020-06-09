China sends medical experts to Bangladesh to help fight COVID-19

A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government departed Monday from Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, for Bangladesh to help the country fight COVID-19.

The team, organized by the National Health Commission, consists of 10 experts from Hainan. The team members, specializing in areas including public health, infectious diseases, intensive care, and respiratory diseases, will work in Bangladesh for 15 days.

During their stay in Bangladesh, Chinese experts will exchange experiences with their local counterparts and provide guidance for medics on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

The team also carried urgently needed medical supplies donated by Hainan, including medical masks and medical protective clothing.