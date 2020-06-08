LINE

Beijing to see wave of migrant workers returning to work

2020-06-08 22:28:15Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan
Migrant workers board a high-speed train bound for Beijing at Shiyan Eastern Railway Station in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Debin)

Beijing will see a new wave of migrant workers returning to the city, as its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic was lowered on Saturday, according to the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

By the end of May, more than 2.6 million migrant workers had found jobs in the nation's capital, the bureau's figures show. In the first half of June, there will be a new wave of migrant workers arriving.

About 400,000 migrant workers stayed in Beijing during the Spring Festival at the end of January when the epidemic broke out.

Over the past few months, the bureau had worked with major local enterprises to recruit 1 million migrant workers to ease the labor shortage.

According to the bureau, migrant workers in Beijing are mainly from Hebei, Henan, Shanxi, Shandong, Anhui and Sichuan provinces. They are mostly employed in sectors of construction, manufacturing, express delivery, and wholesale and retail services.

However, the sectors of household service, nursing, catering and tourism in Beijing are still suffering from labor shortage.

