China further promotes nucleic acid testing for key groups

China will continue to make nucleic acid testing compulsory among all key groups and available for those who ask to be tested, the State Council said in a guideline published on Monday.

The key groups of people include those who have had close contact with COVID-19 cases, inbound travelers, patients in fever clinics, new inpatients and their caregivers, and staff working at medical institutes, ports, borders, prisons, detention houses and nursing homes, according to the guideline.

It urged the boosting of testing capacity and the expansion of the scope of testing, while calling on disease control centers to conduct spot-checks and epidemiological investigations on a regular basis.

The guideline also stressed the importance of speeding the construction of laboratories nationwide to improve COVID-19 testing capacity.