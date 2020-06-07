ISU to hold 2020-21 Figure Skating Cup of China in Chongqing, Grand Prix Final in Beijing

The International Skating Union (ISU) has released its calendar for the 2020-21 season, including the provisional allotments for the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.

According to the ISU's official website, the Grand Prix of Figure Skating season includes six stops and a Final. China is the third stop and the Cup of China is planned to be held in Chongqing again, as it was in 2019. The Grand Prix Final will be held from December 10 to 13 in Beijing, which will also host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Skate America will be the season opener from October 23 to 25 in Las Vegas, followed by Skate Canada in Ottawa, the Cup of China in Chongqing, Les Internationaux de France in Grenoble, the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia and the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan, before the Grand Prix Final in Beijing.

Some figure skating competitions were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and whether the Grand Prix series in the new season can be held as scheduled is still unknown.