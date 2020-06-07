China's gymnasiums reopen as epidemic wanes

As the novel coronavirus outbreak wanes in China, most gymnasiums in China's low-risk regions reopen to welcome the long waiting fitness enthusiasts.

Zhang Weimin, 36, a badminton fan of the capital city Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, restarted his badminton practice as the city's Li-Ning Sports Park resumed regular openings by the end of April.

"I was stuck at home for several months and I came back as soon as the place reopened," said Zhang who played badminton three times a week at the sports park's indoor badminton court.

Huang Gang, vice general manager of the Nanning-based Li-Ning Sports Park, told Xinhua that some 2,500 people came to the facility, 70 percent lower than January's numbers.

"Anyone who wants to come needs to make real-name reservations in advance by phone or online. They also need to take their temperature," said Huang, adding that regular disinfection of the venues is made every day.

Huang said the sports park limits the number of people allowed into a venue at any one time, "taking badminton venues, for example, no more than six people are allowed on each court."

Customized exercise and personal training services are becoming more popular. Lan Xiaochun, a fitness coach in Nanning, said that over 250 people signed up for one-to-one coaching in the fitness center she works, 25 percent more than last year.

Huang said the sports park has been recruiting fitness coaches to meet the increasing need for customized and more advanced lessons.

The country has been gradually reopening public venues and gymnasiums in many major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Tianjin and Harbin.

"It needs time for the gymnasiums to be back in full swing," said Huang who believes appropriate adjustments should be made to meet the more diversified need of sports fans.