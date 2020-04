As of April 1, the Civil Aviation Administration has carried out 178 charter flights transferring 100 medical experts and personnel and 2,635 tons of epidemic prevention materials, an official with the administration said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Lyu Erxue, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration, said the flights involved more than 40 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Italy, Serbia, Japan and South Korea.