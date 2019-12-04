Shanghai Disney Resort introduces X-ray machines for security screening

Tourists wearing headwears of Disney character Mickey visit Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Shanghai Disney Resort has begun using X-ray machines on a pilot basis for security screening at the entrance of the resort's Shanghai Disneyland theme park Monday.

As part of the new screening process, resort management reminds visitors that during the security screening, if required, they will need to open their bags and remove any flagged items for additional screening.

The resort's security staff told Xinhua that the resort is currently evaluating the stability and efficiency of the X-ray machines during the initial pilot phase, and any feedback from visitors will be highly appreciated. After the test phase, more X-ray machines will be installed to further enhance and facilitate the security check process.

In March, a law student sued the resort after being refused entry with snacks, which triggered a dispute on social media.

In September, the resort implemented a new policy allowing visitors to bring food and beverages into its theme park, provided that the food does not require heating, reheating, processing, refrigeration or temperature control, and does not have pungent odors.

The resort's management team also announced plans to provide a more visitor-friendly security screening process, including the installation of X-ray machines.