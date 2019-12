New Orleans police in the U.S. state of Louisiana said Sunday that 11 people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

According to a Tweet posted by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the total number of victims in this incident was 11, and "investigation remains ongoing."

An earlier tweet by the NOPD said "a suspect had been apprehended near the scene."

The NOPD said the shooting took place on the edge of New Orleans' French Quarter, one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city.