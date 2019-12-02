State Council appoints Macao SAR govt officials, prosecutor general

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2018 shows the Penha Hill of Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The State Council, China's Cabinet, Sunday appointed principal officials of the fifth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR of the People's Republic of China and based on nominations by Ho Iat Seng, the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, said the State Council in a statement.

Cheong Weng Chon was appointed Secretary for Administration and Justice, Lei Wai Nong appointed Secretary for Economy and Finance, and Wong Sio Chak appointed Secretary for Security.

Ao Ieong U was appointed Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Raimundo Arrais do Rosario appointed Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Chan Tsz King appointed Commissioner Against Corruption, and Ho Veng On appointed Commissioner of Audit.

Leong Man Cheong was appointed Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Vong Man Chong appointed Director General of the Macao Customs, and Ip Son Sang appointed Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The newly appointed officials and the prosecutor general will take office on Dec. 20 in accordance with the basic law of the Macao SAR, said the statement.