Beijing to restore ecology of Yongding with Yellow River diversion

The Beijing municipal government will make further efforts to promote ecological restoration and water control of the Yongding River, the Beijing Daily reported Sunday.

The annual replenishment of the Yongding River began in March which would last for three months this year. For the first time, the Yellow River was diverted to the Yongding, according to the Beijing Daily.

The city will step up efforts on river governance and turn the Yongding - Beijing's "mother river" - into a green, clean and safe river.

Officials in Beijing, including Cai Qi, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining, conducted an onsite inspection of the ecological restoration work on Sunday.

The Yellow River has been diverted from the Wanjiazhai Reservoir in North China's Shanxi Province to the Yongding River.

Chen asked departments to fully leverage the newly sourced water from the Yellow River and utilize it for the ecological restoration of the Yongding River Basin.

The Yongding is an important ecological corridor in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Cai stressed the necessity of implementing a system of river chiefs, increasing the frequency of daily inspections and ultimately strengthening the shoreline protection of rivers and lakes, and strictly controlling ecological storage of water and groundwater management.

Cai urged the team to beef up engineering construction and quality control with safe, clean and high-quality projects.