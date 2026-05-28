Ambitious solar thermal power project gets ready

In a solar thermal power project designed to provide stable electricity for the northern Xizang autonomous region, the installation of nearly 16,000 heliostats — mirrors that concentrate solar energy — has been completed, marking a key step toward the opening of the world's highest-altitude tower-type solar thermal plant in Nagchu's Amdo county later this year.

The 100-megawatt project is being developed by the Xizang Development Investment Group as the region's first tower-type solar thermal power station, part of Xizang's renewable energy development plan under the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). The company said all 15,927 heliostats — the plant's solar concentrators — have now been installed, and the project is progressing toward grid-connected operation in October.

Unlike conventional photovoltaic systems, the plant uses molten-salt tower thermal technology, which concentrates sunlight to heat molten salt to temperatures of up to 560 C. The stored thermal energy is later converted into electricity through a heat exchange system, allowing the plant to continue supplying electricity after sunset — a key advantage for grid stability in northern Xizang, the company said.

The site receives more than 2,800 hours of sunshine annually. The heliostats are spread across about 800,000 square meters and reflect sunlight toward a central receiving tower.

The project, with a total investment of more than 2 billion yuan ($295 million), is expected to generate around 255 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving about 60,000 metric tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by roughly 165,000 tons, said Du Jun, an on-site manager for the company.

"The station will provide stable clean electricity and help address shortcomings in the stability of the northern Xizang power grid," he said.

Developers said construction on the high-altitude Qinghai-Tibet Plateau posed major challenges, including extreme cold, strong winds and weak grid connectivity. To mitigate these conditions, the project team optimized construction methods and introduced intelligent control systems to support operations and maintenance in the harsh environment.

The project has also generated significant economic benefits for local communities. During construction, training programs for farmers and herders are expected to increase combined incomes by about 118 million yuan.

Xizang's clean energy sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, with renewable sources now accounting for more than 96 percent of installed power capacity and almost all electricity generation, according to the region's energy administration.

Karma Tsetan, chairman of the region, said the clean energy sector has rapidly emerged as a key pillar industry, according to a report by Guangming Daily.

Xizang's installed and under-construction power capacity was expected to exceed 33 million kilowatts by the end of 2025, while operational installed capacity would surpass 13 million kilowatts. Electricity transmission from Xizang has expanded to more than 10 provincial-level regions, including Shanghai, Beijing, as well as Hunan and Jiangsu provinces.

The work report of the regional government delivered in late January said industrial upgrading and the strengthening of industry chains have been identified as key tasks for Xizang this year under a broader strategy to develop plateau-specific competitive industries, with clean energy a major focus.

The report said Xizang will accelerate the development of large integrated hydropower, wind and solar bases in the upper reaches of the Jinsha River, southeastern Xizang and the upper Lancang River area.

The region will also push forward power transmission corridors and grid infrastructure, aiming to reach 20 million kW of installed capacity. It also called for the development of equipment manufacturing and clean energy industries, while advancing pilot projects for green hydrogen and oxygen production and related industrial applications.

Contact the writers at zhengjinran@chinadaily.com.cn