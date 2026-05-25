Shenzhou-23 astronauts enter Tiangong space station

The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-23 spaceship have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Monday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 25, 2026 shows a group picture of the crew of Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 spaceships. The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-23 spaceship have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Monday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard Tiangong opened the hatch at 5:13 a.m. (Beijing Time) and welcomed the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The two crews then took group pictures for the eighth space get-together in China's aerospace history.

They will conduct handover work aboard the space station, the CMSA said.