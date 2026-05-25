Rescue efforts under way after heavy rain lashes SW China's Chongqing

Record-breaking torrential rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from late Saturday to Sunday, triggering flash floods, landslides and mudslides. Rescue operations are still underway as multiple towns and subdistricts suffered severe damage.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows rescuers working on site after a heavy rainstorm hit Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

By Sunday afternoon, three people were killed and another 17 were unaccounted for in Yongchuan. In addition, two people were also missing after the rain lashed Beibei District in the municipality.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities had evacuated 423 residents in Yongchuan to safety, while another 1,382 people had been swiftly relocated and resettled.

Meteorological data showed that rainfall at a monitoring station in Shuangshi Township reached 296.6 millimeters within six hours, shattering Chongqing's historical record since meteorological records began.

Starting from 2 p.m. Sunday, Chongqing has adjusted Yongchuan District to a Level-I flood control emergency response at the municipal level, 29 districts and counties to a Level-II response, and nine districts and counties to a Level-III response, said the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Chongqing.

Heavy rains have hit 22 districts and counties in Chongqing, and the water levels of 22 rivers in the municipality have exceeded the warning level, according to Chongqing's hydrological monitoring station.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction on Sunday activated a Level-IV emergency response for floods and geological disasters in Chongqing.

A work team has been dispatched to the disaster-hit areas to assess the situation on the ground and assist local disaster relief efforts, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The National Development and Reform Commission said on Sunday that it has allocated 20 million yuan (about 2.93 million U.S. dollars) from the central government's budget to support post-flood emergency recovery efforts in Chongqing.

The funds will primarily be used for the emergency restoration of damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure, as well as public service facilities such as schools and hospitals in the affected areas, to restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible.