China's first C909 airplane hospital lands in Laos for medical mission

China's first C909 airplane hospital successfully completed its first onboard eye surgery in Laos on Tuesday, with the patient recovering well after the operation.

The domestically developed C909, the country's first specialized medical aircraft, arrived in the Lao capital of Vientiane on February 6, officially launching the first stop of an overseas public welfare medical mission under the Air Health Silk Road vision.

During the mission, the airplane hospital will provide comprehensive medical services, including mobile diagnosis and treatment, surgical demonstrations, medical personnel training, and medical supply donations. The program focuses on screening and performing surgical treatments for eye, ear, nose and throat conditions among residents.

The public welfare medical mission is scheduled to run until February 15.

The C909 can seat between 78 and 97 passengers and has a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers. It is designed to operate at airports with short and narrow runways and performs reliably in high-temperature, high-altitude and crosswind conditions.