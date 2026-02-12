LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's first C909 airplane hospital lands in Laos for medical mission

2026-02-12 14:35:35CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's first C909 airplane hospital successfully completed its first onboard eye surgery in Laos on Tuesday, with the patient recovering well after the operation.

The domestically developed C909, the country's first specialized medical aircraft, arrived in the Lao capital of Vientiane on February 6, officially launching the first stop of an overseas public welfare medical mission under the Air Health Silk Road vision.

During the mission, the airplane hospital will provide comprehensive medical services, including mobile diagnosis and treatment, surgical demonstrations, medical personnel training, and medical supply donations. The program focuses on screening and performing surgical treatments for eye, ear, nose and throat conditions among residents.

The public welfare medical mission is scheduled to run until February 15.

The C909 can seat between 78 and 97 passengers and has a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers. It is designed to operate at airports with short and narrow runways and performs reliably in high-temperature, high-altitude and crosswind conditions.

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]